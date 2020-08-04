Tribe rally vs Reds pen, scratch out 4-2 road win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Finally, the Indians slumping offense pulled out a close game.
Franmil Reyes clubbed a 2-run homer off Nate Jones in the 8th inning, powering Cleveland to a 4-2 win Tuesday in Cincinnati.
The Indians trailed 2-0 but tied the game with 2 runs on just 1 hit in the 7th inning. An infield hit by Cesar Hernandez scored the first run, then Jose Ramirez walked with the bases loaded.
Reyes followed an inning later with the game-winner, his first home run of the year.
Shane Bieber got the win, going 7 2/3 innings and allowing just 2 runs on 5 hits. He struck out 8.
Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 3rd save this season.
The win breaks a 4-game losing skid for the Indians.
Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez provided the Reds’ early thunder with solo homers off Bieber.
Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle went 6 scoreless innings, allowing just 1 hit, walking 2 and striking out 6.
Tribe manager Terry Francona missed his 3rd straight game; the skipper is back in Cleveland being evaluated for a gastrointestinal problem at Cleveland Clinic.
The 2 teams head to Cleveland for games Wednesday and Thursday. No word yet on if Francona can return then.
