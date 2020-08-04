Trump Organization puts ‘Apprentice’ chopper up for sale

(CNN) – The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of President Donald Trump’s former reality show “The Apprentice.”
It’s a red, white and blue 1989 Sikorsky S-76B, listed without a price on controller.com.
The listing describes it as a six-seater aircraft with African mahogany paneling, leather seats and gold-finished seat belts.
Helicopter appraiser Helivalue estimates that similar models are worth between $400,000 and $950,000.
Eric Trump, the president’s son who now runs the family business, said they currently have three helicopters and just don’t need them all.
