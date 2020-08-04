V-22 Ospreys screaming past Cleveland neighborhoods likely part of upcoming presidential visit, source tells 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Curious about those earth-shaking aircraft that have been zipping past Cleveland’s inner and outer ring suburbs the past two days?
A source tells 19 News the military planes are Bell Boeing V-22 Ospreys, and that they’re likely here in advance of President Donald Trump’s fundraising visit to the Cleveland area on Aug. 6.
And if you’re wondering, Ospreys, which took decades to design, use rotors that can tilt in mid air to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range performance of a high-speed plane.
Check out this video and see what we mean:
