Akron Police: woman killed in hit-skip crash after driver speeds through red light

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are searching for the driver accused of leaving the scene after fatally hitting a woman after speeding through a red light at 10:12 p.m. on July 28.
Lt. Michael Miller said a white 2017 Ford F-150 was heading south on Kelly Avenue at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light at a high rate of speed at Triplett Boulevard and struck a red 2014 Buick.
The Ford flipped over and the driver ran away after the crash, according to Lt. Miller.
Lt. Miller said the Buick rotated and stopped in the grassy area of the southwest corner of the intersection.
The driver of the Buick was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where she died from her injuries on Aug. 4, according to Lt. Miller.
Akron Police identified her as 54-year-old Nancy Smith.
According to Lt. Miller, alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash at this point in the investigation.
The driver of the Ford was identified the next day after the crash, but no arrests have been made at this time, according to Lt. Miller.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.