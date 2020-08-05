Bay Village Schools allows sports and extracurricular activities to resume

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Students in Bay Village schools are once again allowed to practice for fall sports and participate in extracurriculars, according to school officials.
Everything was stopped on Aug. 1, at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s recommendation.
Athletics and Activities Director Matt Spellman said after reviewing all agency guidelines, they gave permission for everything to resume on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Non-contact sports; including, golf, tennis, cross country, volleyball and cheerleading will train and conduct tryouts.
Contact sports; including, football and soccer, will train only, starting in phases.
Band and drill team members will also continue their training, in small groups.
“We kept the dialogue open with our student-athletes, coaches and parents, and shared the reason we hit the pause button, and continue to communicate with them,” said Spellman. “After reviewing all the guidelines and recommendations, we feel we are very focused on the safety of our students with proper protocol, including daily health screens, small groups and phasing. We recognize how important sports and extracurricular activities are to the lives of our students.”
Upset students had planned on protesting Wednesday evening outside the school board meeting.
