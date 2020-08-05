$500,000 bond for Cleveland man accused of shooting police officer several times during domestic violence call

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 42-year-old Cleveland man accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer several times in the arm and back pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.
Darryl Borden was indicted on two counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability for the July 20 shooting.
The judge ordered Borden held on a $500,000 bond
According to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, police officers were called to a residence in the 2000 block of East 81st Street around 3:45 a.m.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said a 45-year-old woman called police after Borden threatened her with a gun and fired a shot into a bedroom floor.
When officers arrived, they entered the residence and found Borden hiding in a bathroom, prosecutors said.
Borden then fired multiple shots, striking Officer Kilnapp, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors added the officers returned fire before running outside to safety.
Williams said Kilnapp’s partner administered first aid, before EMS took her to the hospital.
She was released from the hospital several days later.
“This individual’s lawless actions nearly resulted in the death of this dedicated police officer,” said O’Malley. “We continue to wish Officer Kilnapp a speedy recovery.”
SWAT officers took Borden into custody later that morning after a standoff.
Borden will be back in court on Aug. 12.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.