Browns center Tretter pushes daily testing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - J.C Tretter, president of the NFL Players Association, said Wednesday the key to controlling COVID-19 and playing the NFL season is daily testing.
Tretter said his union has seen the problems Major League Baseball has had and attributes those to lack of daily testing and too much lag time after tests.
Overall, Tretter said the NFL protocols “are working,” but may need to be tweaked as time goes on.
He said players don’t want to get sick and therefore should be willing to follow any rules that are in place for off-the-field behavior.
Tretter also praised Browns management for doing “everything you can think of” to make the team facility safe.
“Everyone has to make the right decisions,” Tretter said, adding all players “should think about opting out” but his decision is made: he is playing this season, even though his wife is expecting.
Tretter is living in a hotel for now.
