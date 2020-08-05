Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival offering drive-thru days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is offering guests the chance to experience the Asian Lantern Festival from the comfort of their car for a limited time amid the coronavirus crisis.
To make this possible, the Zoo is adding four additional nights to the festival for drive-thru guests only on Monday and Tuesday evenings starting Aug. 10.
Those that would like to walk through the festival may visit Wednesday-Sunday through Aug. 23.
In the special event’s third year, the festival returned on July 8 with over 1,000 illuminated lanterns across more than 70 new lantern displays, new acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, and culturally-inspired cuisine.
Performances will be held nightly at 6:45, 7:45, 8:45 and 9:45 p.m. Each performance will total approximately 15-20 minutes.
To allow for social distancing, there is a limited number of tickets available each night of the Asian Lantern Festival.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has several safety measures during the festival to protect against COVID-19 including one-way directional flow through the event, handwashing stations, and frequent sanitation of Zoo grounds.
The drive-thru experience on Aug. 10-11 and 17-18 runs from 7-11 p.m. and is $54 per car for Zoo members and $60 for non-members.
Advanced reservations can only be bought online and are required to enter for the drive-thru experience.
Drive-thru tickets are spaced out in half-hour time slots with the final ticket entry scheduled for 10:30 p.m.
Guests will not be allowed to leave their cars during the festival.
The walk-thru experience on Wednesday-Sunday evenings runs from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Advanced reservations for the walk-thru experience are highly encouraged.
Advanced tickets bought online until 3 p.m. are $20 per ticket or $60 for a group of four for non-members and $18 per ticket or $54 for a group of four for members.
Tickets bought at the box office for the same day until 9:30 p.m. are $22 per ticket or $66 per group of four for members and non-members.
Children under 2 get in for free.
The Asian Lantern Festival continues rain or shine.
“We are excited to expand access to this truly unique festival and offer the limited-time drive-through opportunity to our community,” said Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.
