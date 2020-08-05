Columbus area bars sue state over order that makes last call at 10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple bars that already sued the City of Columbus to keep them from having to close at 10 p.m. is now suing the state over the order to stop serving alcohol past 10 p.m.
The latest lawsuit filed on Tuesday looks to put a temporary restraining order against enforcing the order from Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Safety, and the Ohio Liquor Contol Commission,
The state’s order that makes last call at 10 p.m. and all alcohol to be consumed by 11 p.m. was enacted on Friday.
The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Here are the bars listed on the lawsuit:
- 16 Bit Bar + Arcade
- Late Night Slice
- Leo’s on the Alley
- Odfellows
- Oldfield’s
- Pastimes Pub & Grill
- Pins Mechanical Co.
- Quarry Co. Bar and Grill
- Threes Above High
- Zeno’s
