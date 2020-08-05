Community college provides option for safer, less expensive education during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - August will be an important month for Cuyahoga Community College, Ohio’s oldest and largest community college with more than 25,000 students.
Tri-C hasn’t seen a bump in enrollment... yet.
But administrators say it might as students make decisions about where to attend college this fall.
“From a safety perspective, to stay home and be safe,” says Angela Johnson, Vice President of Student Enrollment at Tri-C, says about an advantage to community college.
She says students will examine the advantages of Ohio’s least expensive college.
“To work through and get through the first year of college, working on their general education requirements before they go off to a four-year school,” she says of why students look at Tri-C. “Affordability is something we feel is an advantage. We have scholarship opportunities that are available.”
Johnson also says the school will work with families and students affected financially by COVID-19 to make sure they can still attend class.
Tri-C has just finished its Summer semester and, when students return August 24 for the fall, they’ll notice safeguards in place, including hand sanitizer, social distancing requirements, and less students on campus.
“Right now, we have about 22% of our courses in the fall that will be on-ground and typically we have less than 20% of our students who are online, so a little bit of an invert,” says Johnson.
“Technical programs, lab programs, programs that require students to be onsite, those students will be onsite, not every day, but between a couple a days a week because there’s a hybrid version and things like that, but then the rest of the students will be home doing their work remotely through remote instruction.”
Another change: Tri-C has canceled all sports for the fall and winter already.
