Commuter Cast: chance of spot lake effect shower as temps climb to mid-70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There could be a spot lake effect shower or storm along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland this morning.
Most of us will have a good deal of clouds for the first half of the day.
We will see more sunshine this afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the 70s.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is taking a look at the Monday morning commute while informing drivers of any closures or delays they need to know about.
