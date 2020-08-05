COVID-19 is a factor for increase in Akron’s gun violence, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said shootings in the city have increased over the last several months, citing the coronavirus pandemic for one of the factors in the spike.
In an open letter shared on the department’s Facebook page, Akron police said it is more challenging to get violent offenders off of the streets and into the Summit County Jail because of population restrictions due to COVID-19 enacted at the Summit County Jail.
Between March 9 and July 27, Akron police arrested 120 individuals on weapons charges. Only 50 were accepted into the jail, according to police, while the other 70 were summonsed and immediately released.
“Of those booked at the jail, many spent only hours in custody before being also released back into the community,” police wrote on Facebook.
Akron police cited an example of a suspected gang member with a history of past violence. He was released on a summons twice in seven days for weapons charges, according to the department.
Investigators are continuing to consider solving violent crimes as a priority for the department. The solve rate for murders in Akron is 69% this year, which is higher than the national average.
Additionally, partnerships with Akron police and other local or federal agencies have been formed to focus on gun violence and illegal firearms possessions.
Year-to-date, 469 guns have been seized off the street in 2020; an increase of 20% since 2019.
“As always, we need the community to work with police to support safe neighborhoods. We are asking our residents and community partners: if you see something, say something.”
Anyone with information about a crime can call Akron police at 330-375-2490.
