Dehydrated, abused turtle found in Stark County

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A dehydrated turtle, whose shell was painted with glitter and pink nail polish, is now in Stark Parks Conservation officers’ care.
The Woodland Box turtle was found wandering around a neighborhood, according to a Stark Parks Facebook post.
The statement from Stark Parks said painting a turtle’s shell is unhealthy because it prevents camouflage in nature and blocks Vitamin D absorption, which can cause bone and growth issues or even metabolic bone disease.
The statement said it is illegal to have a Woodland Box turtle, also known as a Eastern Box turtle, in captivity in Ohio without holding an education permit due to the turtle’s decreasing population.
Some say if you love something, let it go. But Stark Parks’ statement said pet turtles should never be released.
Released turtles tend to try and find their way back home, which is dangerous, so if you cannot keep your turtle you should contact an animal rescue or shelter.
