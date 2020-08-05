Female carjacking suspect tased at Ohio Turnpike rest area in Sandusky County

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Falls woman armed with a knife tried to carjack a man’s car at a rest stop on the Ohio Turnpike Tuesday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said.
Lisa Michelle Todaro, 33, approached the victim at the Erie Island Service Plaza on I-80 Westbound and demanded his keys, said troopers.
After the man refused to turn over his keys, troopers said Todaro ran into the Erie Islands building.
Troopers and an agent with the U.S. Border Patrol found Todaro hiding inside the building near the truck driver shower area, said troopers.
According to troopers, they had to use their Taser to get Todaro in custody.
Troopers added she had the knife on her at the time of her arrest.
Todaro is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and is locked up in the Sandusky County Jail.
