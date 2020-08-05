Ohio judge rules that 10 p.m. last call on liquor must remain in favor of Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a Columbus courtroom a judge decided Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s health order that instituted a 10 p.m. last call for alcohol in bars and restaurants, will stand.
Ten bars and restaurants in Columbus signed onto the lawsuit saying the order was too broad and will end up hurting business for many, and could lead to permanent closures and jobs loss.
The attorney arguing against the early last call said in court that the governor showed no proof that holding a beer or a coke, would change a person’s chance of contracting COVID-19.
The attorney arguing for the state, said it’s clear that inhibitions are loosened and protocols are no longer followed by crowds in bars after the new last call.
The judge ruled against bar and restaurant owners saying attorneys did not prove they are being unjustly targeted by the Governor’s order, and that other lawsuits around the country have also failed.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.