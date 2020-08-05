Kanye West files Ohio paperwork to run for US president, Frank LaRose’s office confirms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday afternoon, Kanye West filed initial paperwork to get on the presidential ballot in two swing states, Colorado and Ohio, after filing to get on the ballot in Wisconsin yesterday.
The Ohio Secretary of State’s office announced that an aid for West’s campaign filed the paperwork and petitions for the rapper and his vice presidential running mate, Michelle Tidball, just before the 5 p.m. deadline today.
West and Tidball filed as independent candidates, and if West’s submission isn’t accepted, he has until Aug. 24 to legally file as a write-in candidate.
The Hip Hip star, who’s won nearly two dozen Grammy Awards, has raised eyebrows in the past two weeks with his possible run and his remarks regarding Harriet Tubman, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”
West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, went public in late July regarding his mental health, saying he’s a “brilliant but complicated” person who suffers from bipolar disorder.
West then took to Twitter in what appeared to be a response to Kardashian’s statements:
