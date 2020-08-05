1 killed in East Cleveland shooting, gunman shoots himself in foot, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers said a gunman shot and killed a person, before shooting himself in the foot early Wednesday.
According to East Cleveland police, the crime happened in the 1800 block of Rosalind Ave.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.
Officers added EMS transported the alleged shooter to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No names or motive have been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
