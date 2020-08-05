26 more deaths, an additional 1,199 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 3,596 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 96,305 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 5,134 cases and 270 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 11,231 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,609 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
