Motorcycle, car crash leaves one driver hospitalized

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a man is in the hospital after his Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in an collision with a Yukon SUV Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. on SR 252.
A 20-year-old Westlake man was driving south on his motorcycle when a 65-year-old Columbia Station man attempted to drive out of a private drive, according to a Ohio State Highway Patrol release.
State Highway Patrol Lt. Alan D. Dunbar said the motorcycle hit the SUV, and the young man was thrown off the bike. He was wearing a helmet but needed transfer to MetroHealth Medical Center.
According to police, the man driving the SUV was not injured.
The collision is being investigated.
Police said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.
