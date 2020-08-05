Nationwide coin shortage causing issues for Lakewood laundromat owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the last few months, the U.S. Mint put in restrictions to keep employees safe and they haven’t been able to make as many coins.
This nationwide coin shortage is causing some issues for a Lakewood laundromat owner.
“For other people, I think it’s the last straw on a chain of COVID-19 inconveniences,” said Charles Pappadakes, owner, Katie’s Clean and Green Laundry Center
Pappadakes says before the shortage, folks used to come and get coins for parking, laundry and other needs, but that’s not the case anymore.
“Now if you’re making change, we want to make sure you’re doing laundry here so we have coins for our customers,” said Pappadakes.
Pappadakes says even getting coins from the bank is different now.
“We used to buy $500 a week worth of coins at the bank, now were limited to one roll a day, $50 a week,” he added.
Even though Pappadakes can’t provide the community with coins, he says that didn’t stop the community from helping him.
“People have been very responsive... we put out the word that we needed quarters and people just show up with them which is really kind of nice,” said Pappadakes.
It’s not just laundromats struggling with this coin shortage, so the next time you think about tossing your change into a jar, think about selling it to the local businesses.
