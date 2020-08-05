Northeast Ohio Weather: A Fall feel in the forecast tonight, heating back up this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler-than-average (for August) air mass remains in place today and tonight.
After a cloudy start to the day, skies will continue to clear as the day goes on.
High temperatures will be in the 70s this afternoon.
Talk about a pleasant day!
Tonight will also be quite cool with temperatures falling into the mid 50s for most areas by Thursday morning.
Typical overnight lows this time of the year are in the low to mid 60s, so it will definitely feel more like Fall than early August.
The rest of the work week will feature a gradual warming trend.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s tomorrow, lower 80s on Friday and Saturday, and mid to upper 80s on Sunday.
By early next week, we’ll be climbing back into the low 90s.
In terms of rain chances, those are gone until early next week.
Last weekend, we accumulated 0.73″ of rainfall, and we didn’t see hardly any sunshine.
This weekend will be much better for any outdoor plans you may have.
