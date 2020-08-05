Northeast Ohio Weather: In the 70s today as the cool pattern continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cool air mass remains in place today and tonight. There could be a spot lake effect shower or storm along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland this morning. Most of us will have a good deal of clouds the first half of the day. We will see more sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s. High pressure builds in by this evening. A cool night coming up for the season as many will fall well in the 50s by early tomorrow morning.