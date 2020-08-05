Ohio State football breaking tradition by taking on Michigan earlier in the season due to pandemic

The Big Ten released their schedule on Wednesday

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Source: Tony Ding)
By Rachel Vadaj | August 5, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 10:45 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan is breaking tradition by playing earlier in the season than usual this season due to the pandemic.

The Big Ten released the schedule on Wednesday, but already announced back in June that its 14 teams would only be playing conference games as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Rather than playing the last week of the regular season, the Buckeyes will take on the Wolverines at The Shoe on Oct. 24.

Here is the full season schedule for The Ohio State University football team:

  • Sept. 3 at Illinois
  • Sept. 12 vs Rutgers
  • Sept. 19 at Purdue
  • Sept. 26 vs. Indiana
  • Oct. 3 - BYE Week
  • Oct. 10 vs. Nebraska
  • Oct. 17 at Michigan State
  • Oct. 24 vs. Michigan
  • Oct. 31 at Maryland
  • Nov. 7 at Penn State
  • Nov. 14 - BYE Week
  • Nov 21 vs. Iowa
  • Nov. 28 - OPEN
  • Dec. 5 - Big Ten Championship Game

