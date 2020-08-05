Operation Backpack: Northeast Ohio kids need your back-to-school donations on the Amazon Wishlist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Every year, 19 News’ Operation Backpack is a major drive to get back-to-school items for Northeast Ohio families.
For years, we have partnered with Volunteers of America for a week of drop-off locations all over Northeast Ohio.
This year will be different because of COVID-19, but the need is still there and perhaps greater than in years past.
With just three drop-off locations and times, the Amazon Wishlist might be the best, and safest way to donate school supplies.
By clicking here you will be directed to the Amazon Wishlist for Operation Backpack.
“You can give a child hope when you purchase a backpack and school supplies,” the site says.
When you purchase items from the wishlist, your donated supplies will be shipped directly to the organization and not your home.
The list included everything a student would need from the backpack itself, to markers, pencils, folders and paper.
We’re also accepting donations at Marc’s this week:
- Aug. 5: Brunswick
- Aug. 6: North Olmsted
- Aug. 7: South Euclid
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.