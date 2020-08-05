Pedestrian stuck and killed walking on I-77 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old driver struck and killed a pedestrian walking on I-77 in Summit County late Tuesday, according to the Summit County Sheriff.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 119 mile marker.
Deputies said the teenager was driving his 1999 Volkswagen on I-77 North when he struck the man.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies had the highway closed for about five hours.
This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed.
