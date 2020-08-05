‘Skip the gloves’ when shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Clinic says

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Chris Anderson | August 5, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 10:32 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic provided several tips for shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the advice was common sense: Wear a face covering, stay 6 feet away from others, and only go when needed.

But the infectious disease experts at the Cleveland Clinic said shoppers should actually not wear gloves.

“Gloves do not give you immunity nor permission to touch everything within reach either. Any germs that might be on your gloves can be transferred to all other surfaces and items you touch. This is why it’s counterproductive to wear gloves, yet continue to rummage through your purse or text on your phone while in the store.”

“Many people don’t take off their gloves the right way, further contaminating themselves and others around them,” says Dr. Patricia Dandache, of the Cleveland Clinic. “And you should never, ever reuse gloves.”

[ Cleveland Clinic: How to properly remove, dispose gloves ]

Instead of wearing gloves, Dr. Dandache recommends following these precautions:

  • Do not touch your face
  • Do not touch your phone
  • Practice social distancing 
  • Limit the items or surfaces that you need to touch
  • Wear a face mask and do not touch it once it’s on your face.
  • Sanitize your hands when you transition to your car and immediately wash your hands when you get home after unloading.

