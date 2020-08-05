Suspects wanted by FBI for stealing CVS pharmacy safe during protests in downtown Cleveland (video/photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI is hoping the public can help identify several individuals suspected of stealing a pharmacy safe in downtown Cleveland during the protests over George Floyd’s death.
According to investigators, several suspects raided the CVS pharmacy location on Euclid Avenue during the May 30 demonstrations and ripped the safe from the wall before carrying it to a nearby parking garage.
The safe, which contained prescription narcotics, was later found compromised with all of the controlled substances stolen.
The FBI also released surveillance video of the theft.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other scenarios of unrest during the May 30 protests can call the Cleveland FBI at 216-622-6842.
