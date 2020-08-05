Wayne County Sheriff searching for missing 15-year-old Amish boy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help find a 15-year-old Amish boy who ran away during the night.
The sheriff’s office said Samuel Swartzentruber is 5′5″ tall, 110 lbs., has sandy blonde hair, blue eyes, a noticeable scar on his left cheek, and is missing his front upper teeth.
Swartzentruber is from the West Salem area and left a note saying he was “heading west,” the sheriff’s office said.
It is unknown what he was wearing when he left.
The sheriff’s office said there is no photo available.
Call the sheriff at (330) 287-5750 if you see him or have any information on where may be.
