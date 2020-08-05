Why are some Downtown Cleveland businesses still closed following May 30 riots?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While many businesses have reopened after protests turned violent on May 30, some are still closed, leading to frustrations among Cleveland’s downtown dwellers.
The most noticeable closure has been Heinen’s popular downtown location.
“It’s a little frustrating. Heinen’s is a great store,” said David Abdul, who recently moved to the area from Youngstown. “A lot of people around here who depend on shopping there now have to go elsewhere.”
After multiple requests for information on the grocery chain’s plans to reopen, Heinen’s sent an email to its customers on Wednesday.
Jon Taylor and Josh Porto also moved downtown recently -- they too have noticed the closures.
“Even trying to grab a quick bite to eat last night, it was pretty tough to find a place [that was] close and in a safe area,” Porto said. “We had to walk quite a ways into a bit of an unknown territory to us as new residents.”
“The advantage of living here is [that] everything is within walking distance,” added Taylor. “With all of the stuff being closed down, it’s forcing people to drive out into the suburbs or out to a different area.”
Many businesses are now open, but some are operating in a limited capacity because of COVID-19.
The combination has led to uncertainty.
Colossal Cupcakes is another popular business that hasn’t reopened downtown since the night of the protests.
The company, which opened a new store in North Olmsted, has said it plans to reopen the downtown location by the end of August.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.