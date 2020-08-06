Back-to-back blankings: Tribe shut down Reds again 13-0

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pitching-rich Cleveland Indians completed a 2-game sweep of Cincinnati Thursday, 13-0 at Progressive Field.
Carlos Carrasco went 6 shutout innings for the win, striking out 8.
Cleveland blanked the Reds in game one Wednesday 2-0 behind Mike Clevinger.
The Tribe take 3 of 4 in the home-and-home series with the Reds, clinching the Ohio Cup.
Jose Ramirez drove in 4 runs with a triple and 2 homers to pace the Indians offense.
Seven different Tribe hitters drove in at least one run.
Cleveland broke open a tight game with 10 runs in the 7th, their highest total in any inning this season.
Luis Castillo took the loss for the Reds, but most of the damage was done against reliever Jose DeLeon, who surrendered 8 runs in 1 2/3 innings.
The Tribe now head to Chicago for a weekend series with the White Sox. Manager Terry Francona will not make the trip; he’s recovering from gastrointestinal problems and the team expects to have an update on him Monday.
