Beachwood City Council discusses police reform after delayed release of controversial officer-involved shooting video

“Let me make this very clear, city council has no control over police matters, police video, or its release,” said Beachwood Mayor Martin Horowitz. “There was never a fight to release this video nor was there ever any nefarious or clandestine plot to withhold this video by the administration. The section showing the actual shooting was redacted pending its use in a criminal investigation. When recent requests came in from WOIO-TV. I discussed this with our law direction based on what appears to be a national trend to release unredacted police video. She reviewed the law to determine if we had authority to release the video, and at my insistence, we released all of the unredacted video.”