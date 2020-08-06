Bedford and Cleveland man indicted in COVID-19 relief fraud scheme, federal officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of nine people are facing a federal indictment for their role in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Thursday.
Two of the defendants are from the Cleveland area.
Deon Levy, 50, of Bedford, is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Abdul-Azeem Levy, 22, of Cleveland, is also charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
According to officials, the defendants filed bogus loan applications to get more than $24 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, which are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Ecomonic Security (CARES) Act.
“The defendants allegedly participated in an extensive nationwide scheme to file at least 90 fraudulent applications for millions of dollars in PPP loans in exchange for illegal kickbacks of portions of the loan proceeds,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
Officials said the defendants applied for more than $24 million in loans and received at least $17.4 million.
The other seven defendants have been identified as:
Damion McKenzie, 38, of Miami Gardens, FL, Andre Clark, 46, of Miramar, FL, Keyaira Bosstic, 31, of Pembroke Pines, FL, Phillip Augustin, 51, of Coral Springs, FL, Wyleia Williams, 44, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, James Stote, 54, of Hollywood, FL and Ross Charno, 46, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Officials said Augustin owns Clear Vision Music Group LLC, a talent management company, and submitted a fraudulent PPP loan for his company.
After that, Augustin and Williams worked with other co-conspirators to submit the numerous fraudulent PPP loans, in exchange for kickbacks, officials said.
“As many of our family, friends and neighbors suffered adverse economic consequences from our nation’s response to a global pandemic, these defendants were allegedly looking for ways to profit off of our collective troubles and fears,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman for the Northern District of Ohio.
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
