Commuter Cast: pleasant drive as temps rise to the high 70s

By Rachel Vadaj | August 6, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 7:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ll have a partly cloudy sky on your drive today.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s along the lakeshore to lower 80s farther inland.

A lake breeze this afternoon will keep temperatures in check.

Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is taking a look at the Monday morning commute while informing drivers of any closures or delays they need to know about.

The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.

