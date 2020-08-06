Commuter Cast: pleasant drive as temps rise to the high 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ll have a partly cloudy sky on your drive today.
Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s along the lakeshore to lower 80s farther inland.
A lake breeze this afternoon will keep temperatures in check.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is taking a look at the Monday morning commute while informing drivers of any closures or delays they need to know about.
The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.
