Double murder suspect on the run in Medina; police seek public’s help in capturing ‘armed and dangerous’ man

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Police are scouring the city for Robert Dick, 52, who is suspected of killing two people on Thursday.
Police believe Dick is driving a white 2016 Chevy truck with license plate number GYU5685.
The killings took place in the area of Lafayette Road and Baxter Street in Medina, according to police.
Dick is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who spots the suspect or has information on the case is urged to call Medina Police at 330-725-7777.
Police are investigating at the homicide scene, and officers say the investigation is in its preliminary stages.
The two victims have not yet been identified.
