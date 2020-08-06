Erie County Board of Health recommends K-12 schools teach virtually until Oct. 30

“The Erie County Board of Health recognizes the challenges that virtual education present to school officials, students, and families and understands that there may be an initial need to meet with students to implement virtual education programs. During the first two weeks of the school year, school staff may meet with students in a hybridized structure if they are able to maintain appropriate social distancing of at least six (6) feet; and all staff and students are wearing facial coverings (except where exclusions apply). This time may be used to distribute virtual learning devices, training, and preparation for virtual learning. The time may also be used to meet with students who receive special education services and to provide those specialized services.