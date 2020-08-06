Erie County Board of Health recommends K-12 schools teach virtually until Oct. 30

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Board of Health recommends all K-12 schools in the county start the 2020-2021 school year by having students learn virtually to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Ohio Department of Health placed Erie County under a Red Alert Level 3, meaning there is “very high exposure and community spread and all in-person activities should be as limited as much as possible.”
On Wednesday, the ECBH said the past 14 days saw 148 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, exceeding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high incidence” category for COVID-19 cases.
The number of cases was the 13th highest in the state even though Erie County has the 32nd largest population in Ohio.
The ECBH reported “a significant increase in the number of young people who are infected by the virus, and 21% of Erie County cases are in those under the age of 30. In Erie County, 229 students under 19 years of age and 23 adults associated with school buildings (e.g. teachers, coaches, administrators) have been placed on a mandatory 14-day quarantine at some time in the past five (5) months due to an exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. Of those 252 students and school staff members placed on a mandatory 14-day quarantine, 212 occurred just in the month of July.”
According to the ECBH, “exposures occurred due to community spread outside of school, and the number would surely be higher had schools remained open. There is no indication from the data at this time that the number of new infections will decrease without the implementation of comprehensive infection prevention measures.”
Based on the statistics, the ECBH said it recommends that all public and private school districts in the county have students learn virtually for the first academic quarter of the 2020-2021 school year and through approximately Oct. 30.
The ECBH also recommends school districts follow all current orders from Gov. Mike DeWine and the OHSAA for sports.
Erie County epidemiologists investigated 16 school-sponsored sports teams in five Erie County school districts since the first non-contact sports practices were allowed to resume on May 22, according to the ECBH.
The ECBH said COVID-19 cases were also found in three privately sponsored or traveling teams.
For each case, multiple team members and coaches were required to quarantine for 14 days to prevent spreading the virus, the ECBH said.
According to the ECBH, the cases did not come from a single sport, but from groups of people coming together.
In the release on their recommendations, the ECBH said:
“The Erie County Board of Health recognizes the challenges that virtual education present to school officials, students, and families and understands that there may be an initial need to meet with students to implement virtual education programs. During the first two weeks of the school year, school staff may meet with students in a hybridized structure if they are able to maintain appropriate social distancing of at least six (6) feet; and all staff and students are wearing facial coverings (except where exclusions apply). This time may be used to distribute virtual learning devices, training, and preparation for virtual learning. The time may also be used to meet with students who receive special education services and to provide those specialized services.
The Erie County Board of Health is monitoring local COVID-19 data and working closely with Erie County school districts and administrators to develop a plan for the safe education of Erie County students. The Erie County Board of Health recognizes the importance of in-person school and that schools play a critical role in supporting the whole child, not just their academic achievement. In addition to a structure for learning, schools provide a stable and secure environment for developing social skills and peer relationships, and providing social services. The Erie County Board of Health will continue to meet regularly with school administrators to review local data, and State and Federal guidance to determine when in-person classes could safely resume.”
