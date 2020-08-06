Family hopes billboard will help in unsolved murder of a Cleveland mother, Sheila Bear-Wallace

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The family of Sheila Bear-Wallace are doing what they can to try and find who murdered the 58-year-old in McGowan Park in Cleveland in January of 2019.
A new billboard will be going up at the end of August off of West 130th St. in hopes of bringing the case back into the spot light.
Bear-Wallace was walking her dog in the park when she was shot, roughly 500 yards from her home.
The case drew a lot of attention at the time for the severity and randomness of the attack that killed the long time Cleveland Clinic employee.
Anyone, with any kind of information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463, or visit their website.
