Fan cutouts for Progressive Field stands during the Cleveland Indians season sell out in 48 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans are not permitted at a Cleveland Indians game, but that doesn’t mean they can’t fill up the seats at Progressive Field.
The organization allowed fans to submit a photo for a cutout that will be placed randomly in the stands beginning August 21 through the remainder of the season.
Each cutout cost $100 per person with all proceeds benefiting Cleveland Indians Charities.
The Indians announced that the limited amount out of cutout opportunities sold out in just under 48 hours.
