Gov. DeWine postpones COVID-19 briefing ahead of President Trump’s visit to Northeast Ohio
FILE - President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally, at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Source: Carolyn Kaster)
August 6, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 9:09 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The office for the Ohio governor said the regularly-scheduled coronavirus briefing from Columbus on Thursday has been postponed ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the Cleveland area.

Gov. Mike DeWine typically holds a news conference every Thursday at 2 p.m., but it will now be rescheduled for Friday afternoon due to the presidential visit.

The president is expected to travel to Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, tour and deliver remarks at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, and then host a fundraiser in Bratenahl before departing the area.

