Gov. DeWine postpones COVID-19 briefing ahead of President Trump’s visit to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The office for the Ohio governor said the regularly-scheduled coronavirus briefing from Columbus on Thursday has been postponed ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the Cleveland area.
Gov. Mike DeWine typically holds a news conference every Thursday at 2 p.m., but it will now be rescheduled for Friday afternoon due to the presidential visit.
The president is expected to travel to Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, tour and deliver remarks at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, and then host a fundraiser in Bratenahl before departing the area.
