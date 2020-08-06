$45K, 7 grams of marijuana found during Akron traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
Akron police said they stopped a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. in the area of N. Case Avenue and E. Market Street for an equipment violation.
When they approached the Audi A3, officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
During a search of the vehicle, officers said they recovered over seven grams of marijuana and over $45,000.
Damiare Davis, 26, is now charged with possession of marijuana.
