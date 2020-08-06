Lake Erie has huge influence on Erie County’s school reopening plans, economy

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake Erie is a thrill ride for the region most summers, but this year, it’s a “roller coaster.”
Erie County is the 32nd-largest of Ohio’s 88 counties, but ranks No. 13 in coronavirus cases, presumably because Cedar Point and Kelley’s Island bring in visitors from all over the region.
Cedar Point opened two months late, after July 4, as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Cedar Point has done a really excellent job maintaining social distancing,” says Abby Schwanger, the Erie County Director of Community Health.
And that social distancing and other precautions like limited admissions, sanitizing, and mask-wearing have proved successful.
“The first couple weeks they were open, we had staff there almost continuously and I know now I know it’s only brief check-ins, but all reports are they’re following those guidelines,” Schwanger says. “We’ve not identified any outbreaks or issues with cases coming from Cedar Point so all reports are they’re doing a really great job so far.”
But it comes at a cost.
Cedar Point can operate at 50% capacity, but is only seeing about 15-percent of capacity.
And Cedar Point’s parent company, Cedar Fair, reports a 98% drop in profit for the second quarter; from $400 million in 2019 to $7 million this year.
Meanwhile, the Erie County Board of Health has announced its recommendations for schools:
- Remote learning for the first quarter
- Sports should follow OHSAA rules
- Hybrid acclimation period
“It’s hard to jump in for families, for students, for the educator,s and so we understand there might be a short window there the first weeks of school to bring students in for a hybridized fashion,” says Schwanger.
Erie County is the currently “red” on the state’s coronavirus grading system.
