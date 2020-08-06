Lakewood offering rent help for residents, small businesses

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials announced Thursday they are offering rent help for both low-moderate income tenants and small businesses.
These are residents and business owners who are struggling to pay their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The rental assistance is retroactive from April 1.
Lakewood officials said they will be using $1.5 million in federal funds to pay the rent for tenants.
All rent payments will be made directly to the landlords.
To be eligible, tenants need to fall in the HUD 2020 Income Guidelines table:
Household Size Annual Income Limit:
1 $42,600
2 $48,650
3 $54,750
4 $60,800
5 $65,700
6 $70,550
7 $75,400
8 $80,300
Tenants click here to submit an application.
Lakewood city officials will be using about $450,000 in federal funds to help out small business owners.
The businesses must have five or fewer employees.
Assistance is up to $7,000 per business for rent and payroll from April 1 through Aug. 1.
Applications will be accepted until all funds have been awarded.
Business owners click here to submit an application.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.