22 more deaths, an additional 1,166 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,618 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 97,471 cases reported statewide.
The latest COVID-19 data comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus. The Republican governor was tested per protocol ahead of a planned greeting at Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport with President Donald Trump.
An additional 5,198 cases and 270 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 11,366 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,627 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
