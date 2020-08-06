66 NFL players opt out of 2020 season, including 5 Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sixty-six players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and nearly half of them are linemen.
Five Cleveland Browns, all of whom are linemen, opted out, including: Drew Forbes, Drake Dorbeck, Colby Gossett, Malcolm Pridgeon and Andrew Billings, according to the team’s front office.
Billings and Forbes were expected to be an impactful part of the team’s line rebuilding effort this season.
Players with a medical opt-out will receive a $350,000 stipend, while those voluntarily opting out will get $150,000 as an advance against future salaries, according to CBS News.
The deadline to opt out was today.
The NFL preseason was canceled last month due to the resurgent pandemic, so the Browns will begin the regular season at Baltimore on Sept. 13.
