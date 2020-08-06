North Royalton City Schools moves to online learning, cancels all sports and extracurriculars to start semester

“I know that any decision we make will not be agreeable with everyone. The Cuyahoga County Board of Health are the health experts. We have worked with them throughout this pandemic and will continue to adhere to their guidance as we move forward. I have heard and read the spectrum of science, opinions and beliefs that everyone has shared with me regarding this pandemic as well as what should and what should not be done regarding schools. I fully understand and share your frustrations. The reality of this situation is that I cannot with a clear conscience, regardless of the spectrum of opinions shared with me, bring over 4,500 students and staff back to school when the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says it is unsafe to do so. Regardless of our opinions, I thank you for your understanding and support of our students, staff and programs and hope that we can work together to give our students not only the best education possible but the emotional support, care and love they need.”