North Royalton City Schools moves to online learning, cancels all sports and extracurriculars to start semester

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) -North Royalton City School District announced on Wednesday that it has moved to a remote learning only plan for all students and canceled all extracurricular activities and sports amid the coronavirus crisis.
These changes will continue as long as Cuyahoga County is in the Red or Purple levels.
Therefore, all students will learn remotely for the first nine weeks of school unless county conditions cause district leaders to reexamine the status earlier.
“All students will follow a daily schedule of their assigned classes. Instruction during this time will consist of live lessons and recorded video lessons with teachers through Zoom or Google Meet, with additional instructional support through Google Classroom. Some lessons may be for whole-class instruction, while others are for small groups of students to differentiate instruction,” Superintendent Greg Gurka explained.
Families of kindergarteners will receive separate information on screening and their first day of remote instruction.
The district is already planning to move to their phase plans for in-person and remote learning options for the rest of the school year if the conditions of the pandemic change after the first quarter of school.
“There is nothing our teachers and staff want more than to be face to face with our students in our buildings,” Superintendent Gurka said.
He said if and when the district-wide face to face instruction or blended learning returns, families can still choose to have their student(s) continue learning entirely remotely by North Royalton City School teachers.
The switch to all remote learning has caused the district to push back the first day of school for students until Sept. 1 so new schedules can be created and technology can get in the hands of all students.
However, teachers and staff will still report on Aug. 17 to prepare for the school year.
All district sports and the extracurricular activities that cannot be held virtually are also canceled effective immediately for as long as the district is fully learning remotely.
Superintendent Gurka said the decisions were made with “a heavy heart” after a conference call with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health on July 31 based on their recommendations.
The superintendent said the “critical factors” the CCBH presented for the school year included:
- Average Number of Daily Cases: This number more than tripled between mid-June and mid-July.
- Community Capacity to Test Children: This is currently very limited.
- Hospital Activity: They continue to experience increasing levels of outpatient visits and hospitalizations, including intensive care admissions, related to COVID-19.
- Non-Congregate Settings: A high percentage of recent cases have occurred in non-congregate settings.
- Number of Cases: Local activity has been identified as being in the “high incidence” category by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Ohio Public Health Advisory System: We are currently rated as Level 3/Red. Only Level 4/Purple is higher in terms of risk for transmission of COVID-19.
- Positivity Rates as Shown by Testing: These have been climbing over the last month.
- School-Related Settings: CCBH has investigated multiple reports of clusters of cases in sports and other “return to play” activities.
“I want our families and community to know that I understand the anxiety, uneasiness and uncertainty from everyone as we continue to go down this path of making the decision on how to reopen our schools the safest way possible for our students and staff. As the father of three NRHS graduates who were all actively involved in activities and athletics, the decisions that I and all Superintendents in our county, state and country have to make are heartbreaking,” the superintendent said.
Superintendent Gurka concluded the announcement with the following statement:
“I know that any decision we make will not be agreeable with everyone. The Cuyahoga County Board of Health are the health experts. We have worked with them throughout this pandemic and will continue to adhere to their guidance as we move forward. I have heard and read the spectrum of science, opinions and beliefs that everyone has shared with me regarding this pandemic as well as what should and what should not be done regarding schools. I fully understand and share your frustrations. The reality of this situation is that I cannot with a clear conscience, regardless of the spectrum of opinions shared with me, bring over 4,500 students and staff back to school when the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says it is unsafe to do so. Regardless of our opinions, I thank you for your understanding and support of our students, staff and programs and hope that we can work together to give our students not only the best education possible but the emotional support, care and love they need.”
