Northeast Ohio agency awarded nearly $500,000 from DOJ to aid human trafficking victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio organization has been granted nearly $500,000 from the Department of Justice to provide housing for victims of human trafficking.
The Jordan Community Resource Center, of Shaker Heights, will receive $497,661 as part of a $35 million initiative from the White House administration, according to a recent announcement from Attorney General William Barr and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump.
The Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking will be distributed to 73 organizations in 33 states and will provide housing and services to human trafficking survivors.
“These new resources, announced today, expand on our efforts to offer those who have suffered the shelter and support they need to begin a new and better life,” Attorney General Barr stated.
