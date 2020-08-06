Northeast Ohio weather: Cool and comfortable in the short term; heating up this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will be our dominant weather maker through the end of the week and into the weekend.
What does that mean for you and your forecast?
High pressure generally translates to happy weather.
We have a mainly dry forecast in place through the weekend.
In the short term, expect mostly clear skies tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by morning.
Those of you south of Cleveland, around Akron, Canton, and surrounding areas, will fall into the mid 50s by morning.
I do think we will see a few more clouds tomorrow.
A passing, stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most areas will get through Friday dry.
Temperatures will top out around 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon.
We'll continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and in the mid and upper 80s on Sunday.
Expect dry weather through Sunday.
Rain will return to the region on Monday in the form of scattered, occasional showers and storms.
Temperatures will also be heating up over the coming days.
Expect highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday.
