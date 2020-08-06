Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day; afternoon temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will generally be in place the rest of the week. Comfortably cool at night and pleasant days in play. I went with a partly cloudy sky today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s along the lakeshore to lower 80s farther inland. A lake breeze this afternoon will keep temperatures in check. It’ll be a mix of scattered high clouds and fair weather cumulus popping up with the heating of the day. A partly cloudy sky tonight. The wind turns light overnight. Temperatures fall to around 60 degrees in most neighborhoods by early tomorrow morning.