Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of planned meeting with President Trump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently asymptomatic, according to his spokesperson.

The positive test result comes just before the 73-year-old governor was scheduled to greet President Donald Trump in Cleveland upon his arrival in northern Ohio.

Gov. DeWine was tested as part of a protocol to greet the president, who arrived in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon before touring a Whirlpool facility in Clyde and hosting a fundraising event in Bratenahl.

The governor, who released a statement on his personal Twitter account, said he will be quarantined at his Cedarville home for the next 14 days.