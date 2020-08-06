Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of planned meeting with President Trump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently asymptomatic, according to his spokesperson.
The positive test result comes just before the 73-year-old governor was scheduled to greet President Donald Trump in Cleveland upon his arrival in northern Ohio.
Gov. DeWine was tested as part of a protocol to greet the president, who arrived in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon before touring a Whirlpool facility in Clyde and hosting a fundraising event in Bratenahl.
The governor, who released a statement on his personal Twitter account, said he will be quarantined at his Cedarville home for the next 14 days.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative as part of protocol and was still present in Cleveland ahead of the president’s arrival.
Several Democratic politicians expressed positive thoughts for the governor.
Republican State Rep. Nino Vitale also shared a message to Gov. DeWine, contradicting the tone from Democrats.
“I thought masks worked?”
This is a developing story.
