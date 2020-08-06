Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for Covid-19 after positive test Thursday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Now it appears Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine does not have Covid-19, after a follow-up test came back negative on Thursday night.
The update comes just hours after DeWine had initially tested positive for the disease.
DeWine released the following tweets Thursday night announcing the update:
DeWine was given the first test — a PCR, or antigen test — on Thursday afternoon to determine whether or not he had Covid-19.
The rapid test was administered per protocol by the Trump Administration as the president arrived to Cleveland for a campaign stop and fundraising event.
To safeguard Trump from the disease, everyone is tested prior to meeting him, DeWine said during a press conference on Thursday.
DeWine will be retested on Saturday out of an abundance of caution, he said.
