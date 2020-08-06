President Trump coming to Cleveland on Thursday on campaign trail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Commander in Chief is coming to Cleveland on Thursday.
After Air Force One arrives at Burke Lakefront Airport this afternoon where President Donald J. Trump will meet Gov. Mike DeWine on the tarmac.
The Governor postponed his weekly coronavirus briefing until Friday for the occasion.
President Trump will then hop in the Marine One helicopter to visit the Whirlpool Plant in the small town of Clyde in Lucas County.
He will conclude the night by heading back towards Cleveland in the early evening for his fundraiser at Shoreby Club in Bratenahl.
If you would like to attend the fundraiser, it will set you back at least $5,600.
However, there are two other packages being offered along with the reception.
A photo with the President of the United States will cost $35,000 while a photo and roundtable discussion is $100,000.
RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel and Co-Chairman Tommy Hicks Jr. as well as Trump Victory National Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle are slated to attend.
President Trump last visited Ohio back in January when he held a rally in Toledo.
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s team is also stepping up his presence in Northeast Ohio with some virtual events.
Tomorrow, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is holding a virtual roundtable in Cleveland to talk about Biden’s plan to create new jobs.
